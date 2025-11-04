×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court blocks new cases, freezes Mtwapa land

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Nov. 4, 2025

The Environment and Land Court in Malindi has barred all parties involved in the disputed 161-acre parcel of land at the Mtwapa Maweni Settlement Scheme from filing new applications pending determination of the main case.

Justice Evans Makori also issued an injunction halting any development on the land, which is at the centre of a long-running dispute involving over 1,400 residents and several wealthy individuals, including government officials.

The residents are urging the government to revoke titles issued on 57 of the 161 acres and allocate the plots to the rightful beneficiaries. The case has been before the courts since 2003. “In view of the back and forth in this case, I do not think I will entertain any further applications. It would be a total waste and abuse of the court process,” Justice Makori ruled.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He directed lawyers for both sides to focus strictly on matters relating to the suit and any pending cases in other courts. “

The matter will be mentioned on 26 November 2025 to set a date for ruling.

Lawyer Paul Magolo, representing the residents, said they were determined to end historical land injustices and secure title deeds for genuine occupants. “Allocation and issuance of titles in Maweni have been improper, corrupt, and contrary to the law. We are ready to fight to the end to defend the constitutional rights of these residents,” he said.

Residents’ chairman, Omar Chengo, claimed that the adjudication process had been compromised and the original beneficiary list tampered with. “We have 1,416 plots within the 161 acres. We welcome the court’s decision to stop all activities on the land until the case is heard and determined,” he stated. He further alleged that senior government officials in Kilifi County had allocated themselves land meant for locals.

Resident Gladys Nyamawi said some members had been arrested and jailed as intimidation. “We began this case in 2003. Although a Mombasa court ruled in our favour, land grabbers altered the list of beneficiaries. We have endured suffering and heavy expenses, but we will not give up,” she said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Environment And Land Court Mtwapa Maweni Settlement Scheme Justice Evans Makori Mtwapa Land Dispute
.

Latest Stories

African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
Opinion
By Basil Nyama
1 hr ago
Ruto will bag Luo votes if he picks Mama Ida as a running-mate
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved