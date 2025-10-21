High Court comes to the rescue of Litein High School parents over hefty fine

Infrastructure that was set on fire following students strike at Litein High School. [File, Standard]

The High Court has stepped in to mediate a standoff between the management of Litein High School and aggrieved parents over a controversial fine of Sh49,000 imposed on students following unrest.

Parents, represented by lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, told Justice Joseph Sergon that the hefty penalty was punitive and beyond the reach of most families.

They urged the court to allow students back to school upon payment of Sh10,000 each, arguing that the move would calm tensions and prevent further unrest.

“If others are in school and others are not, it will lead to another strike. Let’s listen to the pain of the boys and their parents,” Omari pleaded.

The lawyer argued that many parents were still struggling to clear pending school fees and could not raise the full amount immediately.

However, the school’s principal insisted that the management had resolved that parents pay Sh25,000 each to help purchase new computers, renovate dormitories, and provide adequate food for learners.

The school’s lawyer defended the decision, saying it was approved by the Board of Management and was essential to restore learning conditions.

In an effort to ease the standoff, the court proposed a middle ground—that each student pays Sh10,000 immediately and another Sh5,000 within a week to allow all learners back in class and sit for exams as the case continues.

The school’s defense team argued that the fine was necessary to replace damaged property and sustain operations, adding that the Sh10,000 proposed by parents was below the minimal amount required for the school to function properly.

Justice Sergon proposed an interim arrangement allowing students to pay Sh10,000 immediately and an additional Sh5,000 after one week.

The dispute arose after the school slapped each student with a Sh49,699 reconstruction levy to rebuild facilities damaged in a dormitory fire,sparking public outrage and sending parents to court for intervention.