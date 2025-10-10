Outsider to execute German tycoon's Sh100m estate

The late German tycoon Joseph Leitmann. [File, Standard]

An outsider will execute the will of one of the widows of the late German tycoon Joseph Leitmann, in his Sh100 million estate dispute.

Justice Julius Nangea appointed Moses Odhiambo as the executor of the late Susan Nyambura’s will, dated March 21, 2024. Nyambura, who died in February 2025, was recognised as Leitmann’s widow, alongside her niece Lucy Wanjiku.

The two relatives, turned co-wives, had been fighting over the control of the estate since 2001 when Leitmann died. In an application, Nyambura’s lawyer, Judith Kamoing, has informed Judge Julius Nangea that Odhiambo will represent Nyambura in the dispute. “The newly appointed executor (Odhiambo) will also stand in the proceedings for the benefit of Nyambura’s sole heir, EW, a minor,” submits Kamoing.

She has urged the court to authorise Odhiambo to continue prosecuting the case and preserve her rights and entitlements in the estate. According to Kamoing, Odhiambo will not only execute the estate but will also oppose an application by Wanjiku seeking a stay on the judgement delivered on October 12, 2023.

In the judgement, the court recognised Nyambura and her niece Wanjiku as co-wives and directed that the two share Leitmann’s estate equally.

“Nyambura died on February 5, leaving a valid will bequeathing her estate to her only daughter and directing preservation and enforcement of her entitlements,” submits Kamoing.

According to Kamoing, the best interests of the minor are paramount, and Odhiambo, acting on her behalf, safeguards her heir’s inheritance against prejudice, delay or abatement.

She adds that Nyambura’s rights and entitlements, judicially recognised in the judgement, risk being lost and frustrated through delay from Wanjiku.

Noting that distribution of the estate has never been done for over two years despite a court judgement, Kamoing insisted that it was detrimental to Nyambura when she was alive and will be to her daughter if the same is delayed.

“The deceased’s entitlements are property rights, which by law survive to her estate and must be preserved. Any delay in substitution exposes the estate to abatement and irreparable prejudice,” she deposes.

The dispute between Nyambura and her niece began after Leitmann died. Nyambura claimed she partly raised Wanjiku as her own, only for her (Wanjiku) to snatch Leitmann.

However, Wanjiku submitted that Nyambura was only a house help who pretended to be a wife.