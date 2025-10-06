Court orders flouted as justice system faces growing defiance

Mau Mau veteran Kamanga Mukonyoro addresses the media at the High Court in Nakuru, on February 10, 2025. Mukonyoro and descendants of freedom fighters won a land case against 200 squatters but are yet to take possession of the 100 acre land. [Daniel Chege, Standard]
When the Kenyan courts pronounce themselves in disputes following years or decades of tussles, parties winning the cases celebrate, and the majority show a sigh of relief.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you