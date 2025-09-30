×
The Standard

Police recruitment to proceed after court petition withdrawn

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 30, 2025

Police officer takes youth through physical exercise at Gusii Stadium during National Police Service recruitment on March 24, 2022. [File, Standard]

The recruitment of 10,000 police officers will proceed on Wednesday morning following the withdrawal of a petition filed at the Milimani High Court.

The petition by a lobby group, Sheria Mtaani na Shadrack Wambui, had sought a conservatory order to restrain Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the National Police Service (NPS) from carrying out the recruitment.

But when the application came up for a hearing on Tuesday, the lobby group informed Justice Lawrence Mugambi that they intend to withdraw the case without giving reasons.

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, IG, and NPS did not oppose the withdrawal request by Sheria Mtaani.

Justice Mugambi allowed the withdrawal and ordered the petition to be marked as closed.

The police recruitment is scheduled to run from October 1, 2025, to October 3, 2025.

Recently, the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security opposed plans to use an online system in the upcoming police recruitment exercise, saying it may disadvantage some sections of the population.

The committee members, including the committee's Vice Chairperson and also the Saku MP, Rasso Dido, Francis Sigei (Sotik) and Protus Akuja (Loima) said that although the idea is welcome, it cannot be used immediately, given the magnitude of the exercise, and because the internet is not available in some areas. 

