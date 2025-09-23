Litein Boys High School students to remain in custody for seven days

Infrastructure that was destroyed following students unrest at Litein High School, Kericho county, on September 21, 2025. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Kericho Principal Magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi has allowed police to detain eight Litein High School students for seven days to complete investigations into the arson incident at the institution.

The suspects, who were arrested on Sunday night, are facing charges of arson, burglary, and malicious property damage.

During the court session, the media was barred from publishing images or videos of the suspects after their lawyers raised objections, arguing that the case involves minors whose identities must be protected.

The eight suspects, represented by pro bono lawyers led by Naima Chelangat, were reportedly found in possession of assorted property believed to have been stolen from the staff quarters at the school.

The court heard that preliminary investigations link the suspects to crucial information that may lead to the arrest of other planners of the unrest.

Police also informed the court that several school items, including laptops and property belonging to teachers, are still missing.

“It is hereby ordered that the respondents be held at Litein Police Station for seven days to enable the investigating officer to conduct and complete investigations into the alleged offences of arson, burglary, and malicious property damage,” ruled Magistrate Nyakundi.

The magistrate further directed that the detention order be served upon the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Litein Police Station.

The students’ unrest was linked to alleged refusal to sit for the Apex Examination ahead of the 2025 KCSE.

“This is foolishness. Why should the school require us to sit for the Apex Examination?” Posed a student.

The Apex is a joint mock exam undertaken by Litein High School, Saseta, Moi Tea, AIC Litein Girls, Tengecha Boys, Korongoi Girls, among other institutions.

Another source claimed that the unrest was sparked by suspicions that the principal was unwilling to facilitate KCSE examination leakage for the candidates.

“It is an open secret that some parents have raised funds and put in place ways to clandestinely acquire KCSE leakage. Cheating in the national examination has become normalized,” the source alleged.

It was also reported that anti-riot police were reluctant to intervene because of a complaint previously lodged by a parent, who had protested the use of teargas during a recent strike at the school.

“The students’ indiscipline worsened after the principal openly reprimanded teachers in front of learners, warning them against corporal punishment,” claimed another insider, who requested anonymity.

The source further accused the principal and his deputies of failure to consult teachers on student management.

Kennedy Cheruiyot, a concerned parent, lamented about the recurrent unrest, saying that they are forced to shoulder the cost of repairing damages.