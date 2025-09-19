×
Two prime suspects in marathoner's murder seek plea bargain

By Peter Ochieng | Sep. 19, 2025

From left: Vincent Kiprono, Jamlick Morugit and Rose Chepkemboi before the High Court in Eldoret, on November 12, 2024. [File, Standard]

Two key suspects in the murder of marathoner Samson Kandie want to enter a plea bargain.

The prosecution on Thursday told the High Court in Eldoret that Vincent Kiprono and Jamlick Morogit were ready to shed light on the October 22, 2024, murder.

The 2004 Vienna Marathon winner was found unconscious in his Elgon View home, with his hands and legs tied.

His wife, Rose Chepkemboi, was also charged alongside the two.

“I have a good message that two out of three prime suspects in the killing of former international runner Samson Kandie have formally filed their report expressing their intention to enter into a plea bargain with them,” State counsel Sidi Kirenge told Justice Reuben Nyakundi.

The matter is scheduled for mention on October 16.

Chepkemboi, Kiprop and Morogut have denied the murder. In May, a state witness, Joshua Nyachae, claimed that Chepkemboi had approached him to assault Kandie.

Nyachae said the widow offered him Sh200,000 through her former house help, Millicent, and paid Sh10,000 in advance.

Another witness, Felix Kodek, testified that Chepkemboi bought him and his friend alcohol at a hotel in Eldoret and promised them an advance of Sh9,000 to assault Kandie.

Earlier this year, Chepkemboi caused a stir in court when she collapsed after Justice Nyakundi turned down her request to be freed on bond.

The judge had to suspend other matters for two hours to allow the accused to regain consciousness before being escorted back to the remand prison.

