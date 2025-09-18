Blow to DPP after court reinstates Sh300m fraud case against businessman

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, has suffered a blow after the High Court reinstated land fraud charges amounting to Sh300 million against businessman Abdirahman Muhumed Abdi alias Abdi.
Justice Alexander Muteti of the Milimani High Court Criminal Division set aside a ruling by the Chief Magistrate’s Court that had allowed withdrawal of the criminal case against Abdi, saying it disregarded the rights of the complainant, Parminder Singh Sethi, a Director of Pansiba Limited, and misapplied the law.
