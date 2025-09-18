×
The Standard

Blow to Ruto's mining reforms as new regulations declared illegal

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 18, 2025
President William Ruto and Narendra Raval the Executive Chairman of the Devki Group of Companies during the commissioning of the KSh11 billion Devki Iron Ore Pelletization Plant at Manga in Taita-Taveta County.[PCS]

President William Ruto’s ambitious plan to reform the mining sector has suffered a major setback after the High Court declared the 2024 Mining Regulations illegal and unenforceable for lack of meaningful public participation.

The regulations, which sought to overhaul licensing, royalties, gemstone trade and mineral services, were quashed by Justice Bahati Mwamuye, who ruled that the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs had failed to meet the threshold of public involvement as required under Articles 10 and 118 of the Constitution.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

