×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court extends orders barring MP Jayne Kihara's prosecution to March next year

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 17, 2025
When Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara appeared at a Milimani court on Tuesday, July 29,2025  for her incitement to violence case. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara has secured extended relief from criminal prosecution after the High Court prolonged orders suspending her trial until March 10, 2026.

Justice Chacha Mwita yesterday ordered that criminal proceedings against MP Kihara remain suspended pending the hearing of his constitutional petition.

“The interim orders granted herein issued suspending proceedings in Milimani Criminal Case Number E382 of 2025, Republic versus MP Jayne Njeri Wanjiru Kihara are extended pending hearing and determination of this petition,” said Justice Mwita. 

He noted that both the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had confirmed they do not oppose extending the interim orders for Kihara.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The court directives follow a petition in which Kihara seeks to quash what she describes as an unlawful and politically motivated prosecution.

She is facing charges under Section 94(1) of the Penal Code for allegedly engaging in conduct likely to provoke a breach of peace during a public event in Nairobi on July 8, 2025.

Kihara had been scheduled to take plea in August, but her lawyers moved to the High Court after Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi upheld the DPP’s decision to charge her.

Led by Senior Counsel Kalonzo Musyoka and advocate Ndegwa Njiru, Kihara’s lawyers argued that Section 94(1) is obsolete and fails to define a clear offence. 

“We urge you not to have the MP plead to the charges as we believe her prosecution is pure political persecution,” Kalonzo submitted. “The charges before you are based on a section that is non-existent in law. It is a witch-hunt.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara Jayne Kihara Arrest Jayne Kihara Case
.

Latest Stories

Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Opinion
By Mercy Waithaka
3 hrs ago
Doctors can't stop genocide in Gaza, but world leaders can
Opinion
By Christopher Lockyear
3 hrs ago
It's contemptuous for IEBC to lump Kenyans abroad together with prisoners
Opinion
By Thomas Musau
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved