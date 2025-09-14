Family wins back Sh2b Wasini land after 40-year court battle

A family has secured 309 acres on Wasini Island in Kwale County after a protracted court battle spanning more than 40 years.

The land, located in Lunga Lunga Sub-county off the Shomoni area, is estimated to be worth more than Sh2 billion. The National Land Commission (NLC) has restored the land to the Saggaf Alawy family following a legal battle that began in 1981 after the property was irregularly subdivided into 87 plots.

The family once appeared before the NLC’s Committee on Historical Land Injustices to challenge influential individuals who had allocated themselves plots on the land.

“I have the honour to inform you that the National Land Commission, on behalf of the County Government of Kwale, hereby offers you a grant of the above parcel, subject to your formal written acceptance of the following conditions and to the payment of the charges prescribed hereunder…,” wrote Ms P M. Kariuki of the NLC.

On 8 August this year, Ms Janet Orego wrote to the Mombasa Land Registrar, informing him that the necessary documents had been signed and stamped for the land’s registration.

The conditions included payment of Sh3,000 in conveyancing fees, Sh1,000 in registration fees and Sh5,000 in approval fees, among others.

Mr Mohamed Maula Saggaf, Mr Nassir Kiboga, Mr Hassan Nassir, Mr Mohamed Nassir and Mr Ahmed Nassir represent the Saggaf Alawy family.

“Our parcel measures 309 acres. It was erroneously subdivided by the then Land Adjudication Department into 87 plots,” said Maula Saggaf.

He noted that senior government officials, including district commissioners, provincial commissioners and the family of a local chief, benefitted from the Saggaf land.

The whole island underwent land adjudication beginning in 1979, with title deeds issued in 1984.

At the time of registration, a total of 428 plots had been adjudicated.