ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal

The Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on Friday directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to serve the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) with a plea-bargaining agreement in a Sh505 million corruption case.
Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki issued the orders after Tower of Babel court session in which the DPP and the EACC traded accusations over the fate of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in to pay
5 for this article