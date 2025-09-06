ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado ( at a Milimani court on Frday,July 28,2023 during the hearing of a case they are charged with the killing of a university student Sharon Otieno and her unborn child. [Collins Kweyu/Standard]

The Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on Friday directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to serve the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) with a plea-bargaining agreement in a Sh505 million corruption case.

Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki issued the orders after Tower of Babel court session in which the DPP and the EACC traded accusations over the fate of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused.