South Sudanese couple sue estate firms over son's attempted kidnap in Nairobi

Court gavel. [Courtesy]

A South Sudanese couple in Nairobi has sued property management and real estate companies for negligence before a Nairobi High Court.

The couple, Daniel Deng and his wife Atong Demach, filed a suit against Tilisi Development Company Limited and Knight Frank Management Company, alleging negligence, discrimination, and breach of contract, which allegedly led to the attempted abduction of their child.

The couple is seeking over 20 million for damages allegedly caused by the management's negligence.

Deng and Demach accused the duo of failing to provide adequate security despite complaining of the dangers that had left their children exposed.

The couple alleged that they purchased a five-bedroom unit in Batian Clusters in 2023 and claimed to have paid the service fee and security charges.

Despite paying for the services, they experienced security breaches, theft, and unauthorised access, which they reported after noticing their children being monitored.

“Despite these complaints, including explicitly stating that our three minor children were at risk, responses from the Defendants were dismissive and unresponsive. In one formal reply, they stated that hiring a guard was not 'feasible' due to budget limitations, citing a monthly cost of Sh39,440 versus cluster revenue of Sh18,000,” Deng said.

The couple alleged that on July 3, 2025, three armed men infiltrated the estate, threatened the guard, and produced their son’s photo with the intention to kidnap him.

They later allegedly learned about the incident 12 hours later, an incident that has left their children vulnerable.

Demach questioned the way the management handled the incident, accusing them of negligence, claiming they were forced to shift twice due to insecurities.

“I have since struggled with severe anxiety, sleeplessness, and an enduring sense of fear. With my husband frequently traveling for work, I have found it impossible to remain in the house alone with our children,” she said.