Dry taps in Nairobi for two days from Monday

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Residents and businesses in several parts of Nairobi are set to experience a 24-hour water supply interruption from Monday, November 9,, 2026. [File]

Residents and businesses in several parts of Nairobi are set to experience a 24-hour water supply interruption from Monday, November 9, following planned infrastructure works by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

The utility announced that the shutdown would begin at 8am on Monday and end at 8am on Tuesday, November 10, as engineers undertake new pipe connection works near Kianda School along Waiyaki Way.

In a public notice, Nairobi Water said the exercise was necessary to improve water supply reliability through the installation of essential new pipe connections.

The interruption is expected to affect several residential estates, commercial establishments and public institutions across Nairobi County, raising concerns over access to water for domestic use, healthcare services and business operations.

Among the areas listed for the shutdown are Westlands, Riverside, Parklands and their surrounding neighbourhoods.

Other affected areas include Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lavington, Upper Hill, Lower Hill, Madaraka, Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Forces Memorial Hospital, KEMRI flats, Mbagathi Hospital, the Department of Defence (DOD) and Uhuru Park.

Residents in Dog Unit, Langata Women's Prison, Kibera, Jamhuri, Amboseli, Hatheru, Chalbi, Kenya High, Woodley and Ngong Road will also experience the interruption.

The inclusion of major hospitals and other public institutions means the shutdown could disrupt essential services, particularly where water is required for sanitation, cleaning and routine operations.

Nairobi Water has urged customers in the affected neighbourhoods to make adequate preparations before the interruption begins, including storing sufficient water for essential household and business needs.

"Customers in the affected areas are advised to use the available water sparingly during this period," the company said.

The utility apologised for the inconvenience, maintaining that the planned works were necessary to strengthen infrastructure and improve service delivery.

"We regret the inconvenience caused and are working to restore normal water supply," Nairobi Water said.

The company also appealed for patience and understanding as its technical teams undertake the installation works.

Meanwhile, residents in several parts of Kisumu are also facing possible water supply disruptions and reduced pressure following a separate infrastructure exercise by the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company.

In a customer notice, the utility announced a seven-day valve throttling trial along the Kajulu Main Line, scheduled to run from Tuesday, November 10, at 9am until Tuesday, November 17, at 6pm.

The exercise is intended to prepare the system for the installation of bulk meters, which will support improved water supply management.

Customers in the affected areas have been warned to expect low water pressure and possible temporary interruptions throughout the trial period.