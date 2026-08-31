GSU officer arrested for allegedly shooting woman in Eldoret

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A General Service Unit (GSU) constable accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old woman at the GSU Mess compound in Eldoret on August 30, 2026. [File]

A General Service Unit (GSU) constable accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old woman during an altercation at the GSU Mess compound in Eldoret has been arrested, hours after fleeing the scene.

According to Uasin Gishu County Commander Wilberforce Sicharani, the officer, who was attached to a local governor as a bodyguard, was arrested on Sunday night in Kaptinga area along the Kapsaret–Maili Tisa bypass.

“We followed up and realised he shot five times in the back and another in the head. The deceased died instantly, with his friends fleeing. The culprit escaped, but we laid an ambush overnight and arrested him in custody as we investigated it,” Sicharani told reporters.

A Jericho pistol loaded with five rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered from the officer when he was arrested.

The suspect was also found with an injury on his left forefinger, which investigators suspect could have been sustained during the confrontation that preceded the shooting.

He was taken to Life Care Hospital for treatment and was later discharged in fair condition before being escorted to Naiberi Police Station, where he remained in custody as investigations continued.

“Tomorrow we will take him to court for a miscellaneous application as we continue with investigations, then charge him with murder,” he added.

The shooting occurred at about 5 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at the GSU Mess compound within the State Lodge in Naiberi, Ainamoi Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County.

The deceased was identified as Doris Murei, who witnesses said had been drinking alcohol when she got into an argument with the police constable.

The circumstances leading to the confrontation remained unclear, with investigators expected to establish what triggered the altercation and what happened moments before the shooting.

Police said Murei was shot during the confrontation, causing panic within the camp where officers regularly gather at the mess.

Murei's body was moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Eldoret, where it was to undergo a postmortem examination.