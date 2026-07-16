Ol Kalou by-election: DCP's Sammy Kamau says victory guaranteed

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DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho casts his ballot at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Democratic Congress Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau has expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, saying his campaign has positioned him well for the seat.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote on Thursday, July 16, Kamau said he was optimistic of winning based on the reception he received from voters throughout the campaign period.

"I have done my campaign very well. It is an obvious yes that I will win," he said.

Kamau also praised the voting process, saying polling stations were calm and recording a high voter turnout. He urged those who had not yet voted to turn up and exercise their democratic right.

DCP Candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho: The turn out is very wonderful and the officers are doing a commendable job. Just a few hitches here and there, like in the morning, some of our agents were asked to provide copies of their IDs, which is not a requirement by law.… pic.twitter.com/QvVTpe5xrV — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) July 16, 2026

He, however, noted that there were minor hitches at the start of voting, particularly involving some of his polling agents.

"A few hitches here and there. Some of our agents were asked to provide copies of their national identity cards, which is not a requirement by law, but the returning officer sorted it out," Kamau said.

Although he is a newcomer to elective politics, Kamau has emerged as one of the leading contenders in the race, which has attracted nine candidates.

His campaign centred on promises of political change, accountability and responsive representation, while focusing largely on constituency-specific issues rather than national politics.

Kamau has pledged to champion the interests of dairy farmers, improve road infrastructure, expand access to water, create opportunities for young people and strengthen support for small businesses.

His campaign relied heavily on public rallies and door-to-door mobilisation across the constituency's five wards.

Kamau says the support he received during the campaign gives him confidence that he will secure victory in the by-election.