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British High Commissioner visits Laikipia County

By Fred Kagonye | Jul. 14, 2026
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The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Matt Baugh during his Laikipia County visit. [BATUK]

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Matt Baugh, on Tuesday made his first visit to Laikipia County.

During the visit Baugh held talks with Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu and County Commissioner Duncan Muyesu about the UK’s partnerships in the county including the economic value of the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).

The three leaders later went to the Temmakis Primary School, to open a new building constructed by BATUK.

It will serve as a dining room and assembly hall which will allow the pupils to come together regardless of weather conditions.

“BATUK supports UK military readiness and contributes to Kenya Defence Forces training. It also has a responsibility to this community to be an active participant and a good neighbour. That means working with and for this community and those within it, creating benefits and opportunities that are responsible and respectful,” said Baugh.

“Opening this new building is a practical example of BATUK providing support shaped around local needs, ensuring BATUK’s presence brings tangible benefit to communities in Laikipia.”

Muyesu thanked the High Commissioner for the visit and BATUK for their contribution to the community saying it has deepened relations between Kenya and UK.

“Let me also take this opportunity to thank BATUK for their efforts in terms of donating this facility to this institution. This is laying a foundation for tomorrow in terms of investing in our young people. Education is the key that will unlock the potential of this community,” he said.

The school has a capacity of about 250 pupil and the facility was built by 27 volunteer service personnel enabled by a Sh970,000 donation from BATUK.

Baugh also donated sporting equipment to Temmakis including rugby and foot balls.

He later visited, Nyati Barracks, where he heard about the BATUK training facilities which help enhance the capabilities of British and Kenyan forces through join training.

The training includes tactical exercises, Range Sweep which is the clearance of unexploded ordinance and Haraka Serpent which brings sees the two militaries provide healthcare to communities in Laikipia and Samburu Counties each year.

Baugh also met the over 600 local staff working at BATUK.

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