Transfer of devolved functions to counties ready, says Ruto

President William Ruto in a past function. [File, Standard]

The government has finalised the transfer of all devolved functions to counties, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking at the 12th National and County Governments summit at State House, Nairobi, yesterday, the President directed the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee to identify and transfer the requisite budgetary allocation and other resources in the next fiscal year.

County governments have over the years cried foul over the national government's continued chokehold on crucial functions like health, agriculture and rural roads development with a budget worth billions of shillings.

Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi told the summit that the gazettement of unbundled functions, their transfer and release of attendant resources should be a priority. He also called for the finalisation of longstanding valuation of assets of defunct local authorities.

The President said harmonious intergovernmental relations, as outlined in Article 6 of the Constitution, are essential for effective and sustainable devolution.

“Our relationship must be built on consultation and cooperation. It is in this spirit that I have consistently engaged with county governments and their leadership, both formally and informally, consulting governors to align our strategic agendas. I remain committed to holding regular engagements through the National and County Government Coordination Summit, which I recognise as a vital platform for advancing our shared priorities,” he said.

He cited partnerships on fresh produce market projects.

He acknowledged that intermittent flow of resources, especially conditional grants and development funds to county governments, has undermined the ability of county governments to effectively support the implementation of strategic national programmes and complementary county projects.

The President said that the redesigned universal health coverage strategy, Taifacare, is overcoming technological and operational challenges to ensure that every citizen has access to quality, affordable healthcare.

“The challenges faced in transitioning to the Social Health Insurance Fund and Social Health Authority reforms are due to the scale and ambition of Taifacare,” said Ruto.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki noted that those opposed to devolution during the constitution-making process argued that devolution would work against unity, but 13 years later it has fostered harmony.

He said the Constitution anticipated various units will have matters requiring consultation and that whenever issues arise the two levels of governments and other players in the devolution sector must consult in good faith.

“Our convening here today is a testament of the vibrancy of our Constitution and is in line of what is expected of us to ensure devolution works not only to affirm national unity but ensuring that devolution works by ensuring development reaches all parts of the country,” said Kindiki.