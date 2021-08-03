× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Mystery of missing man found dead in Uganda three days later

COUNTIES
By Lynn Kolongei | August 3rd 2021

Family members and relatives mourn at the home of the late Paul Mutai Koshior, 57 at Subaru area in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County yesterday. [ Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The family of a man who is believed to have been abducted and his body found in Uganda is now calling for a thorough probe to establish who was behind the crime. Fifty-seven-year-old Paul Mutai Koshior went missing on July 19 before his body was found three days later hundreds of kilometres away in Uganda. 

According to the family, Koshior may have been abducted while going about his businesses in Eldoret town before being ferried to Uganda, where he was tortured to death. 

Koshior’s eldest son Kibiwott Kamoo told The Standard that his father went missing just four days after his temporary iron sheet structure was demolished by people who claimed to be enforcement officers from the county. Efforts to seek comment from Uasin Gishu County government over the allegations that some individuals claiming to be from the county brought down the structure were futile.

Kamoo recalls that his father had called him on July 15 when the structure and fence had been demolished for “failing to meet the requirement of being a permanent structure”. 

KEEP READING

 DP Ruto blocked from travelling to Uganda

 The fears that plague Ugandan girls in Nairobi's shadowy streets

 Ugandan opposition, activists denounce digital car tracker plan

 Woman who accidentally killed son to know her fate next month

“He sounded distressed. I came home the following day to help find a solution. However, he went to his workplace in town on July 19, but failed to return home in the evening. His phone was also off,” said Kamoo. 

Uncertain about his whereabouts, the family reported him missing at the Central Police Station in Eldoret. They also mounted a search for Koshior in various health institutions and even mortuaries within the town to no avail. 

Days later, Kamoo said he received a call from his aunt informing him that his father’s mobile number was finally going through. 

“I called the line and a person who identified himself as a police officer from Suam police station in Uganda answered the call. He then broke the news of my father’s death. He said his body had been dumped in a maize plantation and had been discovered by a resident at Bukwo District,” recounted Kamoo. 

The police officer confirmed that a voter’s card bearing his father’s name and a passport photo had been recovered next to his body.

His identification card and other documents, which he often had with him, were missing. His phone had also been smashed to pieces, and only the sim card could be salvaged. The police had also found 54,000 Ugandan shillings in his pocket. “I was informed that his body had visible evidence of torture,” said Kamoo. 

The family then informed police officers at Eldoret that their kin had been found in Uganda and were allowed to travel to ferry his body back home.  

Samuel Kaino, a brother to the deceased, said his sibling had worked as a herbalist in Eldoret for 26 years. He now wants the government to unravel the mystery of his brother’s disappearance and death. 

Uasin Gishu County Commander Ayub Gitonga said investigations were ongoing. “We will liaise with police officers from Suam in Uganda to help complete investigations,” said Gitonga. 

RELATED VIDEOS

DP William Ruto has been stopped from travelling to Uganda where he was headed for a private visit

Ugandan MP warns Kenyan FGM perpetrators who ran to hide in Uganda will be arrested

Mercy Kipchumba & Victor Kipchirchir are the winners of the 3rd edition of the Eldoret City marathon

Share this story
Olympics: Syombua fails to qualify for semi-finals of women’s 400m, finishes 5th
Kenya's Hellen Syombua on Tuesday morning bowed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after she failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at
Nearly 5 million fewer girls to be born worldwide over next 10 years: study
The research suggested that the projected shortfall in the number of girls being born will lead to a surplus of young men in around a third of the glo

OLYMPICS

Olympics: Syombua fails to qualify for semi-finals of women’s 400m, finishes 5th
Olympics: Syombua fails to qualify for semi-finals of women’s 400m, finishes 5th

STANDARD

By Odero Charles

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Coast governor aspirants clash over county's bloated workforce

By Patrick Beja | 2 hours ago

Coast governor aspirants clash over county's bloated workforce
Man facing murder charge arrested over Kilifi killings

By Kelvin Karani | 2 hours ago

Man facing murder charge arrested over Kilifi killings
Man commits suicide in Makutano, body found hanging from roof

By Irissheel Shanzu | 22 hours ago

Man commits suicide in Makutano, body found hanging from roof
Two criminals killed in Kilimani shootout

By Jael Mboga | 23 hours ago

Two criminals killed in Kilimani shootout

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC