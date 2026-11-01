Mr President, you can't concede today and rewrite history tomorrow

A president’s words should carry further than the applause that greets them. They should remain credible when the crisis passes, the cameras leave and political convenience changes. That is why President William Ruto’s latest account of the Finance Bill 2024 deserves serious scrutiny. It raises a question larger than taxation: when the President says he has listened, what exactly has he heard?

Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us. 🔥 Flash Sale ! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in… 0 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

Ad-free browsing experience

Mobile-optimised reading

Weekly newsletters & digests Pay via M - PESA VISA Airtel Money Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902 Already a subscriber? Log in to continue