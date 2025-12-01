Life as Raila's spokesman: How I didn't become State mouthpiece

Former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga and his spokesperson Salim Lone. [File, Standard]

I was in the United States on March 9, 2013, when at about 3am Nairobi time, the Kenyan media reported that the election commission had declared Uhuru Kenyatta winner of the Presidential election.

Not too long after, I was startled to see a phone call coming in from Michael Gichangi, the head of the National Intelligence Service. He had been my tormentor after the December 2007 election, but after the Kofi Annan Accord, we interacted without difficulty a few times in the Kibaki-Raila Grand Coalition government.