Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative

TSC Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei. [File]

Institutions, like people, live and grow through the stories they tell. A good story lifts and motivates, while a broken story diminishes, demoralises, and erodes trust. The way an institution tells its story shapes how society perceives it.

Some organizations in this country have mastered the craft of telling stories that harm their brand. At the heart of this problem that I want to address today is the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). Its story no longer reflects integrity, fairness, or professionalism. Instead, it is tainted by politics, weakened by injustice, and unresponsive to the cries of teachers.