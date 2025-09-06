Orengo's metamorphosis replete with lessons

Siaya Governor James Orengo is believed to be a man who always stays true to his conscience. But to critics, he’s an overrated political thespian who changes costumes at will.

But truth be told, few among Kenya’s learned friends would challenge Mr Orengo in logic and expect to win. The ever-unrepentant lawyer has a way with words and makes difficult battles seem simple.

Not too long ago, the fiery son of Ugenya was the black sheep in ODM. He had the guts to disapprove of the party’s alliance between UDA. His only partner in crime was ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who to date detests President William Ruto and the ruling party.

Just before the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Dr Ruto and ODM chief Raila Odinga on March 7, Mr Orengo had a terse message for Orange leaders and their supporters.

“Ruto is taking us to a sinking ship. Boarding him is an abomination,” he warned.

In multiple forums, he berated Dr Ruto and his administration. Some Nyanza leaders even accused the Siaya governor and Mr Sifuna of openly undermining Mr Odinga. At one point in May, Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and other ODM powerbrokers dared them to quit. Mr Orengo didn’t bulge.

Remember the words of renowned actor Whoopi Goldberg. “History is beautiful because it tells you who you are.”

For decades, Mr Orengo has cultivated the reputation of a bold figure who delivers hard punches but rarely offers praise. History shows how he played a key role in the struggle for the second liberation.

In Nyanza, the senior counsel is a modern-day version of tenacious Daniel Moi-era politicians like Mr Oloo Aringo and Mr Odongo Omamo who tore into their opponents, especially Kanu critics. Mr Orengo’s other comparison in brashness would be Mr Martin Shikuku.

If you ever doubted Mr Orengo’s confidence or his sense of historical place, just listen to his signature boast that “Jomo Kenyatta came, Daniel Moi came, Mwai Kibaki came, Uhuru Kenyatta came and they all left. I’m still here. Even William Ruto came and will go. But Orengo? I will remain.”

But politics, like Ugali, is eaten with shifting hands. Last Sunday, the same Mr Orengo, popular on the ground as ‘Ajim the son of Mayanga’s daughter’ embraced Dr Ruto like a long-lost brother in Siaya ‘Kababa’ in broad daylight.

A photo of them hugging almost broke the internet. He praised Ruto’s development agenda and declared the region stood to benefit by working with him.

The Orengo of today and the Orengo of just a few months ago could pass for two different people. It brings to mind one character called JP Williamson from Peter Abrahams’ novel, The Mine Boy. JP was one man, yet two versions of himself depending on whether he was drunk or sober.

Yes, Orengo ‘Nyatieng (the grinding stone)’ has mellowed, and it has nothing to do with recent social media rumours on his health. Even lions can purr when the mood is right. He has used his past aggression not to burn bridges, but to build new ones.

Perhaps it was a calculated move to reposition himself for 2027. The lesson? It pays to cause ‘good trouble’ becomes it easily turns into political capital.

The senior counsel now stands as a trusted ally of the ODM leader and the President, a rare twin feat. After all, many remember how he once tried to challenge Mr Odinga for the political crown of Luo Nyanza during Ford-Kenya days only to return as the former prime minister’s most loyal foot soldier.

This latest dramatic pivot is simply another verse in Mr Orengo’s long political ballad.

And clearly, he’s climbing higher above the likes of his deputy William Oduol and former Rarieda lawmaker Nicholas Gumbo, who may want to contest against him in 2027.

But as the old saying goes, even the hardest piece of bread softens in hot tea.

In the broad-based politics of today, it seems no bread is harder, or softer than the Governor of Siaya.