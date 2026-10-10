County to lose billions as court halts solid waste levy on ships

A Chinese container ship docks at the Port of Mombasa in Mombasa, Kenya, on July 8, 2026. [AFP]

Mombasa County will no longer be collecting billions of shillings from ships docking at the Port of Mombasa.

This is after the High Court judge, Justice Jairus Ngaah, nullified the Mombasa County Solid Waste Management (Amendment) Act, 2023, noting it was inconsistent and enacted without public participation.