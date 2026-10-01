305 Mwatate households to get electricity under Sh34.5m project

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President William Ruto meets Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation officials during the flag-off of materials for Last Mile Connectivity projects in Mwatate Constituency. [Courtesy]

More than 5,000 households in Taita Taveta are set to gain electricity connections through 67 projects worth Sh775.73 million being implemented under the Last Mile Connectivity Programme.

In Mwatate Constituency, materials for projects targeting 305 households in Iparenyi/Mwandala and Mghondinyi/Chongonyi villages have been flagged off.

President William Ruto flagged off the materials for the Sh34.54 million projects and directed Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Principal Secretary Alex Wachira to ensure they are completed before December.

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) is implementing the projects as part of efforts to extend electricity infrastructure to households outside the existing network.

Mwatate has 13 projects at various stages, with a combined value of Sh147.34 million. They are expected to connect 1,702 households once completed.

REREC Chief Executive Officer Rose Mkalama attended the flag-off.

Across Taita Taveta, the 67 projects will connect 5,113 households when completed.

The new electricity connections are expected to support households, education, small businesses and other economic activities in the beneficiary communities.

The flag-off in Mwatate marks the start of works in the two villages as the government pushes to expand electricity access in the county.