Residents told to move to safer grounds as Kilifi braces for El Nino rains

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Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro. [File Courtesy]

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro has urged residents in flood-prone areas to vacate to higher ground ahead of the start of El Niño rains expected to intensify in September through to early 2027.

Mung’aro said that Kilifi is among 16 counties that the weatherman has listed as a risk area that will require preparedness ahead of the rains.

“There will be a lot of rain in October, and the El Niño rains will be heavy, and so I urge those residing near the River Galana to move to higher ground to minimise risks,” he said.

He added that the disaster emergency department had put in place measures to mitigate the effects, such as rescue boats, food and non-food items, medicines and other related equipment and services.

“We have enough food that will be distributed to migrating families and also boats for rescue missions in case of emergencies,” he added.

The national and Kilifi County governments, working with disaster management agencies, have lined up measures to mitigate possible flooding, especially along the River Sabaki.

Communities residing along the River Sabaki have for the longest time been victims of flash floods that have displaced thousands and claimed many lives as well as destroyed homes and farmland.

Magarini, which has ten locations, has borne the devastating effects of floods in the past, where villages were marooned, people and animals were swept by the raging floods and thousands of acres of farmland were destroyed by the floods.

In 2018, more than 4,000 households in the area were displaced, forcing the government to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces helicopters and divers who joined in the rescue mission.

Among areas most affected are Singwaya, Garashi, Masindeni, Mikuyuni, Bate, Mitsunguni, Burangi, Chakama, Shakahola, and Baricho, among others.

Japhet Chengo, the assistant director of special programmes and disaster management in Kilifi County, said that all was set to ensure that there was little disruption of livelihoods during floods.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro has urged residents residing in flood-prone areas to start vacating as the county is among regions that will be affected by the coming El Niño rains.

Mung’aro said that Kilifi is among 16 counties in the country that the weatherman has listed as risk areas that will require preparedness ahead of the rains.

“There will be a lot of rain in October, and the El Niño rains will be heavy, and so I urge those residing near the River Galana to move to higher ground to minimise risks,” he said.

He added that the disaster emergency department had already put in place measures to mitigate the effects, such as rescue boats, food and non-food items, medicines and other related equipment and services.

“We have enough food that will be distributed to migrating families and also boats for rescue missions in case of emergencies,” he added.

The national and Kilifi County governments, working with disaster management agencies, have lined up measures to mitigate possible flooding, especially along the River Sabaki.

Communities residing along the River Sabaki have for the longest time been victims of flash floods that have displaced thousands and claimed many lives as well as destroyed homes and farmland.

Magarini, which has ten locations, has borne the devastating effects of floods in the past, where villages were marooned, people and animals were swept by the raging floods and thousands of acres of farmland were destroyed by the floods.

In 2018, more than 4,000 households in the area were displaced, forcing the government to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces helicopters and divers who joined in the rescue mission.

Among areas most affected are Singwaya, Garashi, Masindeni, Mikuyuni, Bate, Mitsunguni, Burangi, Chakama, Shakahola, and Baricho, among others.

Japhet Chengo, the assistant director of special programmes and disaster management in Kilifi County, said that all was set to ensure that there was little disruption of livelihoods during floods.