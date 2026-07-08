Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kilifi leaders push for payment of squatters to pave way for Malindi airport expansion

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Jul. 8, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Malindi International Airport. [File Courtesy]

Leaders in Kilifi County are pushing for the payment of squatters and landowners to pave the way for the expansion of the Malindi International Airport.

They also want the government to fulfil the pledge of opening the Ronald Ngala Utalii College in September, as announced by Tourism Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Bitok.

Led by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi, the leaders said that the delayed expansion of the airport to accommodate large aircraft and the delayed operationalisation of the Ronald Ngala Utalii College were hurting the tourism trade in the region.

“We want to be assured that whatever the government has announced will be a reality because we have waited for too long for the operationalisation of the tourism college, and by the PS for tourism saying that the first intake will be in September, let it be so,” he said.

He added that the Malindi Airport land owners and squatters had the right to be paid before being relocated and that the government should resolve the matter quickly to enable investors to expand the runway.

“Those land owners and squatters should be paid quickly so that we can expand the airport to international standards,” he said.

The affected residents are demanding Sh2.5 billion as compensation after they were evicted in the first phase and the land fenced. The matter has been before courts of law and the Land Acquisition Tribunal (LAT) that hears appeals from the National Land Commission (NLC).

In 2015, 230 residents were compensated Sh423 million for the structures on the land by KAA and were to be paid another Sh. 2.5 billion for the land acquisition after being evicted, but the process has reportedly been delayed for over 15 years.

Mnyazi said that tourism was hurting in Malindi and the North Coast region as a result of delayed expansion.

Maureen Awuor, the General Manager of Ocean Beach Resort and Spa in Malindi, who is also the Chairperson of the Kenya Hotelkeepers and Caterers Association North Coast Region, said in Malindi and Mambrui there are new tourism gems, including the Kenyan Dubai, which is becoming a major tourism attraction.

The KTB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), June Chepkemei, said that currently Kenya has a record 8 million tourists, including 5.2 million domestic tourists and 2.7 million foreign tourists.

“So, we welcome this engagement; we will continue to engage with the private sector as a government so that we have a more collaborative and better coordination of tourism between the government, the private sector, academia and the non-state actors,” she said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Malindi Airport Kilifi Leaders Airport Expansion Senator Stewart Madzayo
.

Latest Stories

Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Editorial
By Editorial
3 hrs ago
You do not have to hire goons, terrorise Kenyans to win elections
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
KPA unveils Sh1.4b port upgrade with helicopter, smart traffic system
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 3 hrs ago
Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved