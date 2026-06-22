Mombasa's Uhuru Gardens set for Sh70 million facelift after years of neglect

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Bats hang from trees in Uhuru Gardens, Mombasa. [File, Standard]

It has been a glaring eyesore in the heart of the city. Despite its proximity to one of the tourist attraction sites in Mombasa, the iconic Uhuru Gardens has suffered years of neglect.

The strong odour of garbage, makeshift toilets, and raw sewage from the gardens wafts towards the thousands of tourists who visit the nearby Mombasa Elephant Tusks.

The gardens are invaded by street families. The street families who settled in the gardens in the late 1990s are now grown-ups. Some have been linked to attacks on tourists visiting the area.

Meanwhile, thousands of bats also hang dangerously from the ageing trees. Past efforts to get rid of the bats and the invasive Indian crows from the garden have not borne fruit.

This is why renewed efforts by the Mombasa County to rehabilitate the area have been met by skepticism. Experts have termed the plan to revamp the gardens and its amphitheatre 'over ambitious'.

The residents and experts, however, agree that the rehabilitation will give Mombasa a true 'green lung' – if green space is put at the centre of the design works.

Eng David Jomeli, a building expert and chief engineer of roads and structural works in Lamu county government, who is highly knowledgeable on Mombasa's landscape, said that the heat and humidity is intense.

“More mature trees, indigenous shade trees and open lawns at Uhuru Gardens will lower temperatures and improve air quality and give residents a free place to walk, exercise and rest. In a crowded island such as Mombasa, green space is healthcare," Eng Jomeli said.

He said that a real garden, not just paved walkways with native coastal plants, bird-friendly trees and water features, can make Uhuru Gardens a small urban forest.

That's beauty for families and habitat for pollinators and birds Mombasa residents have lost.

"Green space' means room for children to play, elders to sit under trees and youth to gather without spending money. Pair it with a revamped amphitheatre for culture, and you get a space that works for 7.00 am for joggers and 7.00 pm for taarab shows," said Jomeli.

The Mombasa county government had announced plans to invest Sh70 million in the redevelopment of Uhuru Gardens as part of efforts to create a modern public recreation and tourism hub in the heart of the port city.

Already, the parcel of land where the iconic garden stands next to the historical Elephant Tasks has been fenced off with iron sheets as work progresses.

The project dubbed 'Uhuru Gardens 2.0' is designed to transform the popular public space into a vibrant destination for all and sundry, fitness enthusiasts, tourists and community groups.

Home to thousands of fruit bats hanging from trees alongside various bird species, the revamped park will feature family picnic areas, expansive green spaces, a modern children's play area, outdoor fitness facilities and dedicated walking and running tracks to aid in the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

According to the plans seen by The Standard, there will also be modern washrooms and nappy-changing rooms to improve convenience for families and park users.

An amphitheatre that will host cultural performances, entertainment events and community gatherings is also to be put up alongside extensive landscaping and beautification works, including construction of a secure perimeter wall to boost safety and protect the public facility.

Mombasa Tourism Council (MTC) chairman Sam Ikwaye said that if nothing is done to public spaces, they become targets for grabbing, and a poor visitor experience is evident.

''It is our hope that all public parks will be worked on and managed properly,'' Dr Ikwaye said.

In the recent past, netizens and visitors coming to Mombasa have lamented that city tours around the port city have failed to yield positive remarks.

"There is nothing to see apart from used car showrooms. Looks like an industrial area," a commentator posted on one of the travel sites.

Another one stated that the once amazing Moi Avenue is now only car showrooms, and Old Town is a no-go zone with dilapidated streets and open, stinking sewers.

An unknown user posted in a popular blog that Mombasa is a tired brand with poor drainage systems, dirty beaches, street urchins ... What happened to the policy of painting all buildings white and blue?