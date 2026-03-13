×
Baricho solarisation project promises cheaper water for the Coast

By Kelvin Karani | Mar. 13, 2026
Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Murithi says the Baricho solarisation project would reduce the cost of pumping water to households in Kilifi County. [File, Standard]

Coast residents may soon benefit from a cheaper and reliable water supply as the Baricho solarisation project in Kilifi County nears completion.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Murithi, said the project, currently at 90 per cent complete, would reduce costs of pumping water to households in the area.

The CS spoke during an inspection of the Baricho waterworks in Kilifi County, where the government is installing thousands of solar panels to power water pumping operations.

“We have been dealing with high electricity bills because we are in low-lying areas and need to pump the water,” Murithi said.

“Currently, the Coast Water Works Development Agency spends between Sh60 million and Sh70 million each month on electricity.”

He explained that water service providers supplying Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties currently cover these electricity costs.

Murithi pointed out that the solar project is part of a broader government plan to lower operational costs while expanding water access to millions of coastal residents.

“President William Ruto promised the residents of Kwale, Mombasa, and Kilifi that one day they would have water and that the electricity costs would not be high,” Murithi said. 

According to the Cabinet Secretary, a total of 6,716 solar panels have already been installed, and the project is expected to wrap up within the next week. 

“We have set up 6,716 panels at the solar farm, which will be finished next week as we are about 90 per cent done. 

Some systems are already running on solar power,” he said. Once operational, the solar facility will generate about 4.3 megawatts of power. 

