How sly Kwa Binzaro 'priestess' reenacted Shakahola horror tale

Kwa Binzaro cult suspect Sharleen Temba Anido appearing at the Malindi High court. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

About a 27-kilometre drive from the infamous Shakahola forest, multi-agency teams turn off the tarred road into a thicket of thorn trees and enter a five-acre secluded homestead.

This is believed to be the new epicentre of another cult-like activity, where victims were kept temporarily before being killed through starvation and suffocation.

Kwa Binzaro village has shifted the country’s focus from Shakahola forest, where government agencies in 2023 camped to exhume more than 420 bodies of people who died after marathon fasting inspired by the Good News International Church.