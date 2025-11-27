Low turnout in Magarini by-election as MP is ejected from polling station

Voters at Kwa Ndomo polling station, Magarini constituency in Kilifi County on 27th November 2025. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Low voter turnout and claims of bribery have marred the Magarini by-election as voters went to the polls to elect their Member of Parliament (MP).

Kilifi North MP Ken Chonga was ejected from Kanagoni Polling Station in Magarini constituency by angry youth who questioned his credentials as the Orange Democratic Movement chief agent.

The irate crowd of youths accosted Chongo as he attempted to make his way into the polling claiming to be the ODM Chief Agent.

The youth claimed he was trying to influence voters, although the MP maintained he was checking the voting process as an ODM agent.

“I am going round monitoring the voting exercise,” Chonga said. Kanagoni is said to be a stronghold of democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), Stanley Kenga.

Human rights activist Mathias Shipeta said the confrontation almost turned violent before the MP was turned away amid loud arguments.

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate Mr Furaha Chengo Ngumbao claimed there was an attempt by people from outside Magarini to influence voters.

Ngumbao also claimed vehicles from county governments were being used by suspicious people during the voting process.

“We have noticed that some people are going round the polling stations in county government vehicles. There are also reports of voter bribery in some places,” he protested after visiting 15 polling stations.

Ngumbao said there was huge voter apathy leading to the low turnout in most polling stations, attributing it to hopelessness following underdevelopment.

There were no queues at Kwa Ndomo, Kibokoni and Mjanaheri polling in the whole morning yesterday.

A voter at Kwa Ndomo, Mr Christopher Kalama, said although it was peaceful, there were few people who turned up to vote.

“I cannot tell why many people are not coming out to vote, but I am happy that the process is peaceful,” he said after voting.