Magarini: ODM on edge as opposition gets boost

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrives at Ngalula, Adu Ward, to lead United Opposition campaigns for DCP’s Stanley Kenga in Magarini ahead of tonight’s campaign close. (Dennis Kavisu, Standard)

As campaigns for the Magarini MP by-election in Kilifi County draw to a close, all nine candidates are vying for a seat with significant national and Coast political implications.

The race followed the nullification of immediate former ODM MP Lucas Kudate and has witnessed several twists. Wiper Patriotic Front candidate Samuel Nzai stepped down in favour of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Stanley Kenga. Roots Party candidate Hamad Chadi also withdrew, further consolidating support for Kenga.