Taita Taveta promote, hire and pay sacked staff

Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime. [File, Standard]

More than 1,670 staff of Taita Taveta were promoted, and 463 casuals were confirmed to permanent and pensionable terms in the county's new career progression plan.

The county has also paid staff illegally sacked by the previous administration a total of sh25 million. Some of the employees had won cases against the county.

Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime said yesterday that the county was implementing the career progression to boost morale and enhance efficiency.

He said those promoted were degree, diploma and certificate holders who had stagnated in one job group for years since the advent of devolution in 2012.

"The new job groups and salaries will be reflected on payslips before the end of this year, and this will motivate the county staff,” said Public Service Executive Dr Panuel Mwaeke.

Mwadime said that more than 1600 county staff have been promoted to higher grades, while dozens of others have been confirmed to permanent and pensionable terms.

Mwadime revealed that among those promoted were staff who served in the two previous administrations.

"We have so far promoted a total of more than 1670 county staff to higher grades, and 463 others have been confirmed to permanent and pensionable terms," he said.

Mwadime said those promoted include 162 medical staff and 68 others from the lower cadre. He said 963 staff had also been hired in education and health departments.

“This approach also benefits the administration by reducing hiring costs and onboarding time. Employees also feel recognised and see clear paths for career growth,” he said.

Earlier, members of the county assembly gave Mwadime seven days to provide data of all county employees he has so far recruited and their tribal and ethnic background.

The MCAs from both the ruling and opposition coalitions demanded a list of the county staff since the governor was inaugurated into office.

Mahoo Ward legislator Daniel Kimuyu told the assembly that communities with a sizable population living in the county, like the Kambas, Kikuyu, Somali, Luos, Luyas and the Miji Kenda, among others, who should also be hired in government.

UDA's Amos Makalo demanded to know the status of the youth welfare in the county at a time when poverty and unemployment levels continue to rise at an alarming rate.

Yesterday, Mwadime told the meeting that transfers and promotions of staff will be objective. He said no one will be promoted or transferred based on party affiliation.