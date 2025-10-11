×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

19 people rescued, three missing after boat capsizes in Mombasa

By Standard Reporter | Oct. 11, 2025

19 people have been rescued, and a multi-agency search continues for three others who are still missing after a boat capsized at Tudor Water Sports in Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

At least 19 people have been rescued after a boat capsized on Friday evening at Tudor Water Sports in Mombasa during the ongoing East Africa Ocean Festival.

A search and rescue operation is underway for three others who remain missing.

Families gathered at the scene in distress, seeking information about their loved ones.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to reports, the boat carrying 22 participants overturned during the competition.

Some survivors criticised event organisers for the alleged lack of adequate rescue measures, saying their calls for help initially went unanswered.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif, County Commissioner Mohamed Noor, and Jomvu MP Badi Twalib during a visit to Tudor Water Sports in Mombasa, where a boat carrying 22 participants capsized on October 10, 2025. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Relatives of the missing have demanded access to event footage to determine what led to the incident.

Officials said rescue efforts are continuing and urged families to remain calm.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, who visited the site today morning, pledged county government support for the ongoing operation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mombasa Boat Capsize Tudor Water Sports Boat Capsizes In Mombasa Boat Tragedy
.

Latest Stories

How hospitals are punishing the poor even after death strikes
How hospitals are punishing the poor even after death strikes
National
By Standard Team
5 hrs ago
Families in pain as hospitals hold bodies over huge medical bills
National
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
5 hrs ago
IEBC registers 20,000 amid bias, foreign voter claims
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's opposition onslaught in by-elections shows why it matters
By Biketi Kikechi 5 hrs ago
Ruto's opposition onslaught in by-elections shows why it matters
ODM out to avoid embarrassment in make-or-break mini elections
By Harold Odhiambo 5 hrs ago
ODM out to avoid embarrassment in make-or-break mini elections
IEBC registers 20,000 amid bias, foreign voter claims
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
IEBC registers 20,000 amid bias, foreign voter claims
Power games unfold as Ruto begins tour of Kalonzo turf
By Philip Muasya 5 hrs ago
Power games unfold as Ruto begins tour of Kalonzo turf
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved