19 people rescued, three missing after boat capsizes in Mombasa

19 people have been rescued, and a multi-agency search continues for three others who are still missing after a boat capsized at Tudor Water Sports in Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

At least 19 people have been rescued after a boat capsized on Friday evening at Tudor Water Sports in Mombasa during the ongoing East Africa Ocean Festival.

A search and rescue operation is underway for three others who remain missing.

Families gathered at the scene in distress, seeking information about their loved ones.

According to reports, the boat carrying 22 participants overturned during the competition.

Some survivors criticised event organisers for the alleged lack of adequate rescue measures, saying their calls for help initially went unanswered.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif, County Commissioner Mohamed Noor, and Jomvu MP Badi Twalib during a visit to Tudor Water Sports in Mombasa, where a boat carrying 22 participants capsized on October 10, 2025. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Relatives of the missing have demanded access to event footage to determine what led to the incident.

Officials said rescue efforts are continuing and urged families to remain calm.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, who visited the site today morning, pledged county government support for the ongoing operation.