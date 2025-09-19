×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya ink a deal with South Korea on nuclear energy development

By Marion Kithi | Sep. 19, 2025

Kenya’s Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) and Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) signed the deal on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference at the Vienna International Centre.

NuPEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justus Wabuyab said the MoU underscores Kenya’s ambition to build a solid foundation for nuclear infrastructure.

He said the Kenya Nuclear Research Reactor (KNRR) project was under implementation by NuPEA. The agreement was signed by Wabuyab and KAERI President Han Gyu Joo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“This is a significant milestone, which reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to advancing nuclear science and technology as a driver of national development,” said Wabuyab.

The new agreement will strengthen collaborative efforts to further advance both nuclear power and research reactor programmes in Kenya.

“This will ultimately contribute to the nation’s long-term energy security, scientific progress, and industrial growth,” he added.

Science, Research and Innovation Principal Secretary Abdulrazak Shaukat witnessed the signing. The PS said KNRR is central to Kenya’s long-term nuclear programme and provides wide-ranging benefits in health, agriculture, industry, energy, and research. 

He said the collaboration with KAERI builds on previous successful engagement, including the completion of the feasibility study for the KNRR project.

The CEO said NuPEA has already undertaken crucial groundwork such as stakeholder needs assessments, strategic planning, economic analysis, and site evaluations.

Han Gyu hailed the partnership, saying that KAERI and NuPEA share a mutual vision of harnessing nuclear technology.

“This agreement strengthens our bond and sets the stage for impactful cooperation,” he said.

Both institutions pledged transparency and responsibility while advancing mutual benefits.

They anticipate that the enhanced partnership will increase Kenya’s nuclear R&D capacity, improve local expertise, and safeguard the nation’s long-term energy future.

They anticipate that the enhanced partnership will increase Kenya’s nuclear R&D capacity, improve local expertise, and safeguard the nation’s long-term energy future.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority Nuclear Power Project
.

Latest Stories

Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Africa
By AFP
14 mins ago
Omondi's brace lifts KCB over Tusker as Sportpesa League kicks off
Football
By Washington Onyango
15 mins ago
KeNHA launches crackdown to evict hawkers, street families from footbridges
National
By Ronald Kipruto
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved