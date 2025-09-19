Kenya ink a deal with South Korea on nuclear energy development

Kenya’s Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) and Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) signed the deal on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference at the Vienna International Centre.

NuPEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justus Wabuyab said the MoU underscores Kenya’s ambition to build a solid foundation for nuclear infrastructure.

He said the Kenya Nuclear Research Reactor (KNRR) project was under implementation by NuPEA. The agreement was signed by Wabuyab and KAERI President Han Gyu Joo.

“This is a significant milestone, which reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to advancing nuclear science and technology as a driver of national development,” said Wabuyab.

The new agreement will strengthen collaborative efforts to further advance both nuclear power and research reactor programmes in Kenya.

“This will ultimately contribute to the nation’s long-term energy security, scientific progress, and industrial growth,” he added.

Science, Research and Innovation Principal Secretary Abdulrazak Shaukat witnessed the signing. The PS said KNRR is central to Kenya’s long-term nuclear programme and provides wide-ranging benefits in health, agriculture, industry, energy, and research.

He said the collaboration with KAERI builds on previous successful engagement, including the completion of the feasibility study for the KNRR project.

The CEO said NuPEA has already undertaken crucial groundwork such as stakeholder needs assessments, strategic planning, economic analysis, and site evaluations.

Han Gyu hailed the partnership, saying that KAERI and NuPEA share a mutual vision of harnessing nuclear technology.

“This agreement strengthens our bond and sets the stage for impactful cooperation,” he said.

Both institutions pledged transparency and responsibility while advancing mutual benefits.

They anticipate that the enhanced partnership will increase Kenya’s nuclear R&D capacity, improve local expertise, and safeguard the nation’s long-term energy future.

They anticipate that the enhanced partnership will increase Kenya’s nuclear R&D capacity, improve local expertise, and safeguard the nation’s long-term energy future.