Not me: Senator Murango denies involvement in branded underwear

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Kirinyaga Senator Murango. [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Senator James Murango has denied involvement in the production or distribution of women’s underwear bearing his name and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) branding.

The claim follows a viral video showing the underwear, which was allegedly distributed to residents of Kirinyaga.

Through his lawyers, Sakimpa & Partners Advocates, Murango said he neither printed, procured, bought, supplied nor distributed the items.

“Our client did not print, procure, buy, supply or distribute the underwear shown in the video,” the lawyers said.

They also denied that Murango authorised the use of his name or NGAAF branding on the items, or controlled NGAAF funds linked to their production or distribution.

The legal team further said the appearance of Murango’s name alongside the NGAAF logo did not prove his involvement.

They accused sections of media of publishing the allegations without giving the senator an opportunity to respond and demanded that the reports and related material be removed.

The lawyers have also sought a correction, retraction and an opportunity for Murango to respond on the platforms where the allegations were published.

They have warned of possible action before the Media Complaints Commission and through civil proceedings, for non-compliance.

Murango is seeking to succeed Anne Waiguru as Kirinyaga governor in the 2027 election.

Kirinyaga Central MP Njeri Maina also denied involvement in the production or distribution of the underwear.