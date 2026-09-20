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New Mwea Huduma Centre saves residents long trips for state services

By David Njaaga | Sep. 20, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Mwea MP Mary Maingi plant a tree to mark the official commissioning of the Mwea Huduma Centre in Ngurubani, Kirinyaga County, on Friday, September 18. [DPCS]

Mwea residents no longer have to travel to Kerugoya or Embu for some government services following the commissioning of a new Huduma Centre in Ngurubani.

The facility is Kenya’s 61st Huduma Centre and the second in Kirinyaga County after the one in Kerugoya, bringing more government services closer to residents in Mwea.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki commissioned the facility during a visit to Mwea on Friday, saying it would reduce the time and cost residents incur while seeking government services.

“Government services must be accessible to the people. The establishment of the Mwea Huduma Centre brings essential services closer to residents, saving them time and the cost of travelling long distances,” noted Kindiki.

The centre has been operational since July and offers services including applications and replacement of identity documents, birth and death certificates, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) services and pension inquiries.

It also houses a Jitume Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Hub, where young people can access digital skills training and opportunities in content creation, web design, transcription and freelance work.

Mwea MP Mary Maingi, who pushed for the establishment of the centre, noted that residents had for years travelled outside the constituency to access services that could be provided locally.

“For a long time, our people have had to travel outside Mwea to access services that should be available closer to home. Today, we are seeing that change. This centre will save our people time and money while making government services more accessible,” said Maingi.

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Related Topics

Mwea Huduma Centre Kithure Kindiki Mary Maingi Mwea
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