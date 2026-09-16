Ruring'u stadium gets new lease of life after nine-year wait

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An aerial view of Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri Town Constituency, which is undergoing reconstruction and expansion into a 15,000-plus-capacity facility. [Courtesy]

Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri Town Constituency is being transformed into a multi-purpose facility with capacity for more than 15,000 spectators, nine years after the project was first conceived.

The stadium is now about 60 per cent complete, with the national government having secured fresh financing to revive the stalled project and expand its original design.

The project was initially financed through the Sports Fund but stalled after the first works failed to deliver the intended facility.

The original plan provided for a single 30-metre VIP pavilion. The revised design now includes four main pavilions and facilities for football and athletics.

The ongoing works include re-grassing the main football pitch, improving drainage, constructing access gates and parking areas and installing a rollable athletics track designed to reduce weather-related wear.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina Mathenge said the upgraded stadium would change the local sporting landscape while creating opportunities for businesses around the facility.

“The upgraded multi-purpose stadium will transform the local sports landscape and foster a vibrant economic ecosystem,” Mathenge said.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is supervising the project to ensure construction standards, quality requirements and timelines are maintained.

Project Clerk of Works Warrant Officer Samuel Nderitu Kariuki said major structural works on the main western pavilion were largely complete, while electrical and plumbing installations had reached 60 per cent.

“The concurrent construction across all four pavilions is helping keep the project on track while providing daily employment to dozens of local residents,” Kariuki said.

The project is targeted for completion by the end of the year.

Once complete, the stadium will provide a venue for regional and national sporting events while supporting businesses including hotels, restaurants, transport operators and small-scale traders.

Mathenge said the stadium would also complement nearby government projects, including the Ruring’u Affordable Housing Project and the Jitume Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Hub.

He said the projects would help create an integrated commercial and social hub in Ruring’u Ward.