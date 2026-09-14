Four on the scan, five in delivery room: Juja couple's remarkable surprise

Mercy Kanini, 28, from Juja, Kiambu County, gave birth to five children at Thika Level Five Hospital. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

A couple from Juja, Kiambu County, is celebrating the unexpected arrival of five babies after scans during pregnancy showed they were expecting quadruplets.

Mercy Kanini, 28, delivered four girls and a boy through normal delivery at Thika Level Five Hospital, in a rare case believed to be among only a handful of quintuplet births recorded in Kenya.