New Ruiru survey office to ease access to land services

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A section of Ruiru town. [File, Standard]

Ruiru residents are set to benefit from faster and more accessible land services following the opening of a dedicated survey office in the constituency on Monday, ending years of reliance on facilities outside the area.

The office, opened by Ruiru MP Simon King’ara, is expected to ease access to surveying, land mapping, boundary verification and other services that are critical to land transactions and the processing of title deeds.

King’ara said the survey office is part of efforts to decentralise land services.

Ruiru received its own Lands Registry in 2019 after land administration services were decentralised from Thika. However, residents continued to face challenges accessing survey services, as there was no dedicated office.

“We got the land registry in Ruiru in 2019, but we did not have a survey office. Since 2021, the surveyors have been operating from the NG-CDF offices, and it has been quite challenging,” King’ara said.

The lawmaker announced that efforts were now underway to establish a modern facility that would bring together various land-related departments under one roof.

“Plans are at an advanced stage to establish an ultra-modern land administration complex that will house all the departments. This will ensure residents can access all land services in one place without travelling to Thika,” he said.

King’ara said the move would be particularly important for Ruiru, which has experienced rapid population growth and increased demand for land-related services.

The opening of the survey office is expected to ease land transactions, improve boundary verification and support the processing of title deeds, while reducing the time and cost residents incur when seeking government services.

Ruiru Lands Registrar Robert Mugendi said the establishment of the survey office would help address a major gap in the land administration process and accelerate the issuance of title deeds.

“The genesis of any title that a client is holding is a survey. We need to know the acreage and place it on the map, and that cannot be done without survey services,” Mugendi said.

He said survey services were also critical in resolving boundary disputes and verifying the actual boundaries and measurements of individual parcels.

“For any person to hold a title, the process touches on the survey office. It is the surveyor who goes to the market to establish boundaries and comes in whenever there is a dispute or when verification is required,” he said.

Mugendi said the lack of a dedicated survey office had made it difficult for residents to access essential services, forcing them to seek assistance from land offices outside Ruiru.

He welcomed the opening of the new facility, saying it would improve efficiency and enable the department to serve residents more effectively.

Surveyor Ruth Muchira was optimistic the new office would significantly reduce the burden residents had faced in accessing survey services.

Muchira said having the survey services within Ruiru would improve coordination between the survey and lands registry departments while reducing delays in land transactions.

The new facility is also expected to strengthen coordination between surveyors and lands officials, helping address disputes and improve the accuracy of land records in the rapidly developing constituency.