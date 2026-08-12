Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kirinyaga man set on fire after wrongly being accused of mobile phone theft

By Jane Mugambi | Aug. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Jesse Nyaga, who was accused of stealing a mobile phone, receives treatment at Kerugoya Referral Hospital after he was attacked by a mob. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

A 19-year-old man is nursing serious burns at the Kerugoya Referral Hospital after he was allegedly beaten, forced to drink petrol, and set ablaze by a mob for allegedly stealing a phone.

The victim, Jesse Nyaga, said he was attacked by a group of miraa chewers and boda boda riders before petrol was poured on him and set on fire, leaving him with severe burns and injuries.

He said last Friday a man approached him, offering him a manual job in his coffee plantation where he was supposed to apply manure to the farm.  Later, the farm owner realised that his phone was missing.

Nyaga denied that he stole the phone, but the farm owner insisted that he took it. They agreed to go to the police station after the mob started baying for his blood.

On reaching Kiangi police station, an officer saw the commotion and the multitude and wanted to know what was happening. Instead of rescuing him, she walked away, leaving him in the hands of his attackers, and that is when they forced him to drink petrol after several stabs before setting his body on fire.

Nyaga said that he was able to rescue himself by rolling on the grass, still while burning, and rushed to Kiangai Dispensary, where the workers managed to put out the fire and gave him first aid.

While there, his grandfather was contacted and managed to arrive and arrange for an ambulance that rushed him to Kerugoya Referral, where he is receiving treatment.

According to Aunt Florence Muringo, the attackers are some of his friends who should be arrested, saying that the grandfather is unable to talk following the heinous act.

"As Nyaga's relatives, we demand the arrest of all those behind the pain and torture he is undergoing; some are his well-known friends who should be arrested," said Ms Muringo.

Mr Nyaga regrets working at the farm, saying that he declined, though it was not the first time he had worked for him.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Mob Justice Kerugoya Referral Hospital Theft Suspect
.

Latest Stories

Bien, Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz dominate Spotify's 2026 Global Impact list
Bien, Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz dominate Spotify's 2026 Global Impact list
Entertainment
By David Kyalo
14 mins ago
Netflix acquires award-winning documentary short 'One Last Order' co-directed by Kenyan Sam Soko
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
30 mins ago
What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing
Politics
By Steve Mkawale
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing
Opposition leaders agree to settle differences behind closed doors
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Opposition leaders agree to settle differences behind closed doors
How Ruto is putting roadblocks on bumpy road to Singapore
By Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
How Ruto is putting roadblocks on bumpy road to Singapore
Why Sifuna and Kalonzo ticket could reshape 2027 presidential race
By Okech Kendo 2 hrs ago
Why Sifuna and Kalonzo ticket could reshape 2027 presidential race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved