Kirinyaga man set on fire after wrongly being accused of mobile phone theft

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Jesse Nyaga, who was accused of stealing a mobile phone, receives treatment at Kerugoya Referral Hospital after he was attacked by a mob. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

A 19-year-old man is nursing serious burns at the Kerugoya Referral Hospital after he was allegedly beaten, forced to drink petrol, and set ablaze by a mob for allegedly stealing a phone.

The victim, Jesse Nyaga, said he was attacked by a group of miraa chewers and boda boda riders before petrol was poured on him and set on fire, leaving him with severe burns and injuries.

He said last Friday a man approached him, offering him a manual job in his coffee plantation where he was supposed to apply manure to the farm. Later, the farm owner realised that his phone was missing.

Nyaga denied that he stole the phone, but the farm owner insisted that he took it. They agreed to go to the police station after the mob started baying for his blood.

On reaching Kiangi police station, an officer saw the commotion and the multitude and wanted to know what was happening. Instead of rescuing him, she walked away, leaving him in the hands of his attackers, and that is when they forced him to drink petrol after several stabs before setting his body on fire.

Nyaga said that he was able to rescue himself by rolling on the grass, still while burning, and rushed to Kiangai Dispensary, where the workers managed to put out the fire and gave him first aid.

While there, his grandfather was contacted and managed to arrive and arrange for an ambulance that rushed him to Kerugoya Referral, where he is receiving treatment.

According to Aunt Florence Muringo, the attackers are some of his friends who should be arrested, saying that the grandfather is unable to talk following the heinous act.

"As Nyaga's relatives, we demand the arrest of all those behind the pain and torture he is undergoing; some are his well-known friends who should be arrested," said Ms Muringo.

Mr Nyaga regrets working at the farm, saying that he declined, though it was not the first time he had worked for him.