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Nyandarua University takes shape with Sh1.3b first phase launch

By James Munyeki | Jun. 22, 2026
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Lands CS Alice Wahome, accompanied by Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau are shown the design of the to be constructed Nyandarua University, at Kapten, Ol Kalou.  [James Munyeki, Standard]

The government has launched the first phase of the Nyandarua University, located at Kapten area in Ol Kalou.

Already, over 1000 students have been admitted and are learning at Salient Secondary School premises

Speaking during the handover of the construction site, Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome said the university has secured a total of 91 acres of land, surpassing the minimum acreage required for a public university.

Lands CS Alice Wahome, accompanied by Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau are shown the design of the to be constructed Nyandarua University, at Kapten, Ol Kalou.  [James Munyeki, Standard]

The first phase of the project, estimated at Sh1.3 billion, includes a 1,300-bed hostel, 20 university classrooms and 30 classrooms for the neighbouring secondary school that donated part of the land.

"This is a promise made by this government since Nyandarua is the only county in the Mt Kenya region. It is a milestone in our efforts to promote higher education," said Ms Wahome.

She noted that the initiative will also promote business in the region.

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau welcomed the project, saying it will enable students from the county to pursue higher education closer to home while creating employment opportunities for local youth.

"We will start seeing investors trooping in this region. That is why we are supporting this government."

She noted that more than 100 young people are expected to benefit from jobs during the construction phase.

UDA Ol Kalou parliamentary candidate Muchina Nyaga described the university as a transformative project that will boost education, business and economic growth in the county. He urged residents to support development initiatives aimed at improving opportunities for young people.

Former cabinet secretary Moses Kuria termed the project a historic achievement, noting that Nyandarua had remained the only county in the Mt Kenya region without a university. He said the institution will help correct decades of development imbalance and place Nyandarua on par with neighbouring counties that already host public universities.

The leaders also paid tribute to the late former Ol Kalou MP Njuguna Kiaraho, whose efforts and advocacy were instrumental in pushing for the establishment of the university.

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