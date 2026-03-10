Police blocked us from Methodist Church, opposition leaders claim

Audio By Vocalize

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the unveiling of his new party, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP)in Nairobi on May 15th 2025.

[Collins Oduor, Standard]

Police officers in Meru blocked Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders from a Sunday church service attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Police were seen asking drivers of communication vehicles belonging to the opposition brigade out of Kaaga Methodist Church in North Imenti.

According to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi, the police stopped them from accessing the service, which was also graced by Meru Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia, a reverend in the Methodist Church and a political ally of the deputy president.

The opposition leaders, who also included former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, had to go for a service at a different church after their entry to Kaaga was blocked.

The opposition bosses were on their final day of the Mount Kenya East tour and later addressed rallies in Buuri after praying at a different church.

"Our plan had been to fellowship with believers at the Kaaga Methodist Church. However, the sudden arrival of the deputy president Kithure Kindiki, accompanied by a large contingent of police officers, turned what should have been a sacred space of prayer into a scene of intimidation," Mr. Muturi lamented.

He added that such acts were malicious.

Mr. Musyoka regretted the action of denying them a chance to worship with others.

"But no door closed against justice stays closed forever, and we worshiped freely and openly at the East Africa Pentecostal Njotene Parish," he said.

But Methodist Church in Kenya's Rev. Ben Linguli defended the church against the leaders' claims that they were denied a chance to be at Kaaga.

"Let them tell you who blocked them and when. As far as we are concerned, we are not aware of such. Again, we had not invited them, and we weren't aware of their coming," Rev. Linguli said.