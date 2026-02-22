Wamatangi jumps political hurdles fashioned to pin him

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi during his swearing-in ceremony at Kirigiti International Sports Stadium in Kiambu County on August 25, 2022. [File, Standard]
A disclosure last week by a Ward Rep in Kiambu that they were summoned by area MPs to a meeting two months after elections and instructed to fight Governor Kimani Wamatangi “without any reason” could explain the political intrigues in the county.
