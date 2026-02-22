×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Wamatangi jumps political hurdles fashioned to pin him

By George Njung’e, | Feb. 22, 2026

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi during his swearing-in ceremony at Kirigiti International Sports Stadium in Kiambu County on August 25, 2022. [File, Standard]

A disclosure last week by a Ward Rep in Kiambu that they were summoned by area MPs to a meeting two months after elections and instructed to fight Governor Kimani Wamatangi “without any reason” could explain the political intrigues in the county.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kimani Wamatangi Kiambu County Kiambu Politics Ward Representatives
.

Latest Stories

Arteta urges Arsenal to seize destiny in crucial Spurs showdown
Arteta urges Arsenal to seize destiny in crucial Spurs showdown
Football
By AFP
56 mins ago
Why dignity should be at the heart of Kenya's digital lending
Business
By Kennedy Osore
56 mins ago
Kenya faces mounting pressure to wrap up China trade pact
Business
By Brian Ngugi
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How taxpayers' billions are sinking in shadowy Bomas project
By David Odongo 56 mins ago
How taxpayers' billions are sinking in shadowy Bomas project
Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm tell off Ruto, police
By Standard Team 56 mins ago
Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm tell off Ruto, police
Ruto faces DP clash that could split coalition
By Josphat Thiong’o 56 mins ago
Ruto faces DP clash that could split coalition
'Eurobondage': How Kenya dug itself into a cycle of bond borrowing
By Macharia Kamau 56 mins ago
'Eurobondage': How Kenya dug itself into a cycle of bond borrowing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved