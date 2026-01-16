After 'cowardly' attack, Governor Wamatangi retreats for 40 days of prayer and fasting

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi [File, Standard]

First, the numbers: 2027, 1994, 65, and 40. The first numbers refer to March next year, when Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi purports he will keep off politics, just to be sure his business interests are not jeopardised by the rising political temperatures.

Of course, 1994 refers to the year he inaugurated a car cleaning and car-selling business (no idea which of the two elements started first) around Nyayo Stadium, after securing a 65-year lease from the Kenya Railways.

Despite paying his lease faithfully, the governor said this week, his business complex was overrun by city authorities, under armed guard, an act that Wamatangi decried as “cowardly.” Some vehicles were destroyed, as was the equipment in the restaurant and car wash area.

Consequently, Wamatangi said he’d camp in those very premises for 40 days and nights (as Jesus did in the wilderness), fasting and praying for justice.

That’s quite a lot of stuff to ponder, so let’s start with the last: When is the man scheduled to start his fast? For accountability, it’s best to keep the cameras rolling day and night for the said 40 days and nights. He said he’d not take even water, the reason, I suspect, being that he doesn’t want to pass water ovyo ovyo.

Further, if the man is away from work for that duration, I wonder what the political ramifications Kiambu county has impeached a few governors, especially since he hopes to steer clear of politics until March next year.

That will be months to the General Election, and if he hopes to seek re-election without ever campaigning, that would be an interesting political strategy. One could say Wamatangi has done enough politicking for the last three years, so he’s confident of a re-election.

Still, he blames ‘cowardly’ politicians who are afraid to challenge him politically. Since Wamatangi is not as cowardly as his detractors, he should name and shame those out to “finish’ him, as Kenyans are wont to say. That’s what it means to speak ‘courage’ fluently.