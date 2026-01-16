×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

After 'cowardly' attack, Governor Wamatangi retreats for 40 days of prayer and fasting

By Peter Kimani | Jan. 16, 2026
Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi [File, Standard]

First, the numbers: 2027, 1994, 65, and 40. The first numbers refer to March next year, when Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi purports he will keep off politics, just to be sure his business interests are not jeopardised by the rising political temperatures.

Of course, 1994 refers to the year he inaugurated a car cleaning and car-selling business (no idea which of the two elements started first) around Nyayo Stadium, after securing a 65-year lease from the Kenya Railways.

Despite paying his lease faithfully, the governor said this week, his business complex was overrun by city authorities, under armed guard, an act that Wamatangi decried as “cowardly.” Some vehicles were destroyed, as was the equipment in the restaurant and car wash area.

Consequently, Wamatangi said he’d camp in those very premises for 40 days and nights (as Jesus did in the wilderness), fasting and praying for justice.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

That’s quite a lot of stuff to ponder, so let’s start with the last: When is the man scheduled to start his fast? For accountability, it’s best to keep the cameras rolling day and night for the said 40 days and nights. He said he’d not take even water, the reason, I suspect, being that he doesn’t want to pass water ovyo ovyo.

Further, if the man is away from work for that duration, I wonder what the political ramifications Kiambu county has impeached a few governors, especially since he hopes to steer clear of politics until March next year.

That will be months to the General Election, and if he hopes to seek re-election without ever campaigning, that would be an interesting political strategy. One could say Wamatangi has done enough politicking for the last three years, so he’s confident of a re-election.

Still, he blames ‘cowardly’ politicians who are afraid to challenge him politically. Since Wamatangi is not as cowardly as his detractors, he should name and shame those out to “finish’ him, as Kenyans are wont to say. That’s what it means to speak ‘courage’ fluently.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi Kenyan Politics 2027 General Elections Political Temperatures
.

Latest Stories

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
59 mins ago
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
Business
By Brian Ngugi
59 mins ago
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 59 mins ago
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 59 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 59 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 59 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved