Police arrest former Mwea MP Gitau over theft of Murang'a County vehicle

Former Mwea MP Peter Njuguna Gitau, [courtesy meta]

Former Mwea MP Peter Njuguna Gitau is among four suspects arrested in connection with the theft of two vehicles belonging to Murang'a County Government.

The DCI posted Gitau's picture on its social media account, sparking a fierce debate on how the former MP “accrued wealth” and the money he dished to voters.

Residents of Mwea said they regretted having engaged in a demonstration to push for his release in January after the state accused him of self-abduction and forceful disappearance.

Gitau joined the 10th parliament in 2007-2012 and the 11th parliament in 2013.

In March 2010, he was charged with causing incitement over the controversial South Ngariama Ranch that left four dead and scores injured.

At the Kerugoya court, he pleaded not guilty and was released on a sh20,000 bond by Principal Magistrate Stephen Mbungi.

In 2016, Gitau was arrested with Sh200,000 while allegedly bribing Malindi voters. Gitau was appointed as the chairperson of the board of directors of sports in Kenya until October 5, 2024.

Gitau is trying to woo Mwea residents to elect him as their MP in 2027 after failing to get the gubernatorial position twice, both times losing to incumbent Ann Waiguru.

The two garbage collection trucks stolen in August last year from Gatanga Sub-County in Murang’a County were recovered in Mombasa by the police.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said the trucks that were engaged by Murang'a County to collect garbage were found in Mombasa's Makupa area with fake number plates.

In the social media handle, the DCI said the trucks were stolen on August 16 last year in Gatanga sub-county.

A detective, privy to the investigations, told the Standard that the Operation Support Unit (OSU) managed to recover the two lorries, presently in Gatanga DCI offices undergoing investigations.

“Plans are underway to return them to their owners,” said the officer.

The trucks are an Isuzu FVZ with registration number KDQ 845T and an Isuzu FRR with registration number KDL 078W, reported to have been stolen in Gatanga.

Through the intelligence, the police arrested five suspects, among them former Mwea MP Peter Njuguna Gitau, Mark Kinyua, Erick Chege, David Kigo, and Joseph Ndung’u Waweru, as the key suspects behind the syndicate.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects led detectives to Mombasa, where the lorries were in Makupa, as follows: the Isuzu FVZ (KDQ 845T) had been fitted with a counterfeit registration plate, KDV 449C, while the Isuzu FRR (KDL 078W) was fitted with a fake plate, KCA 505D, in an attempt to evade arrest,” read part of the communication.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata affirmed that the trucks were engaged in the garbage collection.

"The police have done their work and recovered the trucks despite the suspects having tried their level best to evade the arrest," said Kang'ata.