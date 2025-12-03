Murang'a invests in uplifting rural market centres

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata at Kimorori grounds during Inua Mkulima meeting for farmers from Muaragua constituency. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Murang’a county government has invested in facelifting the rural market centres through the Smart Cities Programme after years of neglect.

The programme initiated two years ago, has provided uplifting more than 30 markets across the 30 wards, through construction of the drainage systems, restoration of the street lights among other benefits.

Governor Irungu Kang'ata says in two years, the programme has helped to open up towns and market centres, leading to the influx of customers more than before.

Kang’ata said the initiative backed by county leadership has continued to unveil the programme that has led to the economic transformation.

Speaking at Gakurwe Shopping Centre during the launch of the Smart Cities Project in Gaturi Ward, he said, the rural market centres have acquired a new face through paving with cabro blocks among other benefits through the programme.

The cabros paved pathways throughout Gakurwe Shopping Centre, the local dispensary, since the country attained independence.

Kang'ata said the smart cities programme entails construction of new tarmac roads,cabro works among other interventions that include installation of drainage systems and street lights.

“Some of the lights were repaired to enhance safety, improve business operations, and uplift the overall trading environment,” said the Governor.

He added that the initiative is designed to make the urban centres more modern, efficient, and attractive for businesses and residents to enable a 24-hour economy thus increasing revenue to the devolved unit.

The Smart City project continues to roll out in the remaining market centres Countywide, ensuring equitable development and improved infrastructure for all residents.

Beth Wanjiku, expressed her gratitude for the construction of the project saying that the town won't be muddy again.

“Over the years the market centre was abandoned and today we are embracing value for money,” said Wanjiku.

Julius Mutonyi, a businessman also echoed similar sentiments saying that supplies of goods and commodities will attract the customers while passing, unlike before.

“We feel appreciated that the premises that were forgotten have started to attract the people who had been flocking into the front shops,” said Mutonyi

Martha Warukira, pleaded with Murang'a County leadership to extend the Cabros towards the pathway leading to the Gaturi dispensary.

“There is a need for the county government to extend the programme to all the public areas,” said Warukira.