Ruto sells Singapore dream in Sagana, promises more projects

President William Ruto during a meeting with UDA grassroots leaders from Nyeri County at Sagana State Lodge on January 17, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has intensified efforts to consolidate political support in the Mt Kenya region, rallying thousands of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots leaders in Nyeri as he pushed a message of national unity, political collaboration and continuity of development ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Sagana State Lodge Saturday, President Ruto told more than 17,000 newly elected UDA polling centre officials from Nyeri County that his administration was committed to building an inclusive, broad-based government that brings together leaders and communities across political divides.

He said Kenya’s long-standing challenge has been inequitable sharing of resources, arguing that unity and collaboration were key to growing the economy and ensuring no region or group is left behind.

The President framed his unity push as both a political and economic strategy, saying the country must move beyond zero-sum politics where one group’s gain is perceived as another’s loss.

“For a long time, the bigger challenge in Kenya has been sharing the small cake we have. We now have a strategy to bake a bigger cake for everybody to share, sustainable development requires humility, patience and cooperation rather than division and tribal politics," he said.

President Ruto said strong, well-organised national parties were essential to sustaining development beyond one election cycle or individual leader. As UDA party leader, he said plans to hold engagements with grassroots officials in every county and roll out ward, constituency, county and national party elections to entrench internal democracy.

“UDA has emerged as a formidable national political outfit, demonstrated by the election of about 580,000 polling centre officials across the country and a turnout of 2.4 million members during last week’s grassroots polls. The newly elected officials should manage party affairs prudently, strengthen grassroots structures and actively popularise UDA’s agenda at the community level as the party lays the foundation for the 2027 General Election," he said.

Taking to the stage, the President said he was duty-bound to account to the people of Nyeri, noting that leadership comes with the responsibility of delivering on promises made to voters. He explained that once elected, a leader must remain answerable to the electorate by giving a clear report on what has been achieved, adding that development and service to the people should always take precedence over political rhetoric.

“Some in the opposition keep claiming that there is no work being done, but today I have clearly outlined what this government has delivered and what is ongoing. In Nyeri County alone, Sh21 billion has been allocated for affordable housing, markets and hostels, Sh1.4 billion for the expansion of electricity connectivity, and Sh4 billion for road construction. These are not empty promises but funded projects, and I want to assure the people of Nyeri that no project will stall under my watch, because development must reach every Kenyan, regardless of politics," he said.

The President also reiterated his Singapore ambition, telling residents that his vision is to transform Kenya into a globally competitive, first-world economy.

“You are all witnesses that Nairobi is transforming. Mukuru Kwa Njenga was once a slum, but through the affordable housing programme we have uplifted the area and restored dignity to the residents. This transformation is not limited to Nairobi alone; even here in Nyeri, we have ongoing affordable housing projects that are changing lives and opening up new opportunities for our people," he said.