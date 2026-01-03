Drought, cattle rustling leave Meru parents struggling

Police officers patrol parts of Meru County that have been hard hit by cattle rustling. [File, Standard]

As the new academic year begins, parents in Kithima, Buuri, Meru County, face immense challenges in finding ways to take their children back to school.

A combination of prolonged drought and rampant cattle rustling has left families without the means to cover school fees, food, and other basic needs.

Many areas of Buuri, Tigania, and Igembe have experienced poor rainfall, resulting in poor crop yields. Incessant cattle raids by armed rustlers from neighbouring counties have compounded the crisis, with families losing large herds and their primary source of income.

Zablon Mbogori, chairman of the Livestock Owners Association in Buuri, said many residents in Kithima have lost their livelihoods after their animals were stolen. Mbogori himself lost six cows in a raid last November.

“For the last three weeks, the rustlers have not returned. They used to come every Friday. This is a semi-arid area, and many of us rely on animals, which we sell to pay school fees and buy food,” he said. “People are seriously affected, and many do not have money for fees.”

Justus Ndegwa, a retired teacher, said he has exhausted his pension paying school fees for some of his children, relying on livestock investments to support others, including a child joining senior secondary school.

On October 2, rustlers from Isiolo raided his compound in Kithima, stealing tens of livestock. “They came around 10pm, armed with rifles. I was in the house with my wife and my mother,” Ndegwa recounted. “They were many. One of them shot at me, hitting my neck. Luckily, the bullet did not penetrate,” he said.

That night, he lost 90 cows, sheep, and goats. Two of his neighbours were also raided.

Grace Gatwiri said families in the area are unable to afford school fees and appealed for support from the National Government Constituency Development Fund.