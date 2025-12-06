Kirinyaga breaks the ground for first KMTC

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru when she appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee at Parliament on March 17, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has broken ground for the first-ever Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in the county, a historic milestone expected to boost healthcare delivery.

The institution, set to rise on a two-acre parcel of land provided by the County Government next to the Kerugoya County Refferal Hospital, will not only expand training opportunities for young people but stimulate economic growth in the county.

Governor Waiguru described the project as a bold outcome of strong collaboration between the County Government and the National Government, terming it as a transformative investment that strengthens healthcare, empowers the youth, and secures the future of Kirinyaga.

She emphasized that the new campus forms part of her administration’s broader vision to transform Kerugoya into a Wellness City and the county into a regional medical hub.

Construction of the institution commences immediately with a modern two-storey academic block to be completed within one year. It will house administrative offices, a library, four lecture halls, and advanced laboratories, including medical, ICT, and skills labs, built to accommodate 200 students in the first phase.

Waiguru noted that the well-equipped Kerugoya level five hospital already serves as a training ground for over 150 students from more than 25 medical institutions nationwide. That combined with the upgraded Level Four facilities in Kianyaga, Kimbimbi and Sagana, positions the county as a center of excellence in practical, modern medical training.

The governor noted that once operational, the campus will create a steady pipeline of skilled health professionals, including nurses, clinical officers, and laboratory technologists, for deployment across the county’s health facilities and the nation.

“Integrated training within active service points will also elevate clinical standards, enhance evidence-based practice, and support continuous professional development guided by KMTC,” she noted.

Besides training, the project is expected to spur significant economic activity through construction jobs, increased demand for housing, transport, hospitality, business services and long-term growth around the new institution.

Leaders and residents who attended the groundbreaking ceremony attributed the milestone to Governor Waiguru’s leadership, praising her as the driving force behind the county’s sweeping transformation.

Kirinyaga Central Member of Parliament Gachoki Gitari said the project would not have materialized without Waiguru’s decisive action and clarity of vision.

“Your contribution is a testament to what can happen when leaders align resources with community needs. We deeply appreciate our governor and the entire county government for providing this land. Where many saw a challenge, you saw a possibility. By availing land for such crucial institutions, you have demonstrated leadership that transforms vision into reality,” he said.

Gitari termed the KMTC as a monumental investment in the county’s future medical workforce.

“This is an investment in the future nurses, clinical officers, laboratory technicians, and other health professionals who will one day serve our county and our country,” said the MP.

He further requested the county to consider allocating additional land for construction of student hostels.

County Assembly Speaker Murimi Mutemi echoed the praise, calling Waiguru’s leadership historic and unmatched.

“We have waited since independence to have a KMTC in Kirinyaga. It is because of your partnership with national and local leadership that what once seemed impossible is now happening. This is the season of work, and under Governor Waiguru, we are delivering,” he said.

Mutemi went further, stating that the governor deserves to be at the top of the national government leadership, urging the President William Ruto to fast track the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report to secure inclusive leadership, a remark widely interpreted as endorsing Waiguru for a top national seat.

Inoi Ward MCA Fredrick Maina credited the Governor’s strong working relationship with national leaders and fellow elected officials for unlocking transformative projects such as the new KMTC.

Residents also praised Waiguru’s impact on the county’s health system, with Jane Wambui from Kerugoya lauding the County Government for elevating health standards.

“Women are the main beneficiaries of the improved health facilities. The maternity wing at Kerugoya Level Five Hospital rivals high-end private hospitals. Our town streets are now passable and conducive due to the cabro pavements. These standards reflect the governor’s commitment,” she said.

Community Health Promoter (CHP) Rachael Mbuche highlighted the unwavering support for the health workers.

“We are well-equipped and facilitated to offer community health services including basic diagnostics, health education, and referrals. This KMTC will strengthen our work even more,” She added.